UPPZ ADVOCATES FOR A 20 – YEAR RETIREMENT POLICY IN ZAMBIA



Kitwe…. September 4, 2024



In a bold move aimed at revitalizing the workforce and empowering retirees, Charles Chanda, leader of the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ), has called for a significant reform in the country’s retirement policy.



In a statement on Wednesday, Chanda proposed that the retirement age in Zambia be adjusted to allow public servants to retire after 20 years of service.



Chanda emphasized that his proposal stems from a desire to ensure that retirees have the vitality and energy necessary to transition into the private sector.



He pointed out that many retiring after lengthy careers may find themselves too tired or unprepared to fully engage in new ventures.



“Retirement at just 20 years would afford our dedicated public servants the chance to reintegrate into the workforce while they still possess the drive and ambition to explore new opportunities,” he said.



Highlighting the struggles faced by current retirees, Chanda lamented the inadequate financial packages provided by the government.



He urged the administration to simplify retirement benefits, advocating for the issuance of full pension packages rather than installments.



“By providing a lump sum payment, the government would enable retirees to plan their futures more effectively, invest wisely, and even start businesses if they choose,” he explained.



Chanda’s comments reflect a broader concern about the increasing number of retirees who feel unprepared for life after public service, often leading to financial hardship.



He believes that with the right reforms, Zambia can foster a more vibrant economy by harnessing the wealth of experience and knowledge possessed by seasoned workers.



In a heartfelt appeal, Chanda urged the government to recognize the value of its public servants and take immediate steps toward implementing this vital policy change.



“Together, we can ensure that our retirees are not just a part of our history but are also invaluable contributors to our country’s future,” he concluded.



As discussions surrounding retirement reform continue, the UPPZ calls on all stakeholders to engage in this vital conversation, ensuring that Zambia’s public servants are not only honored but empowered in their golden years.