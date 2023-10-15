UPPZ CONGRATULATES GOVT ON MEALIE PRICE REDUCTION

…. but raises concerns over ZNS deal

The leader of United Prosperous And Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ), Charles Chanda, has congratulated the Zambian government on its efforts to reduce the price of mealie, which has been a source of concern for many Zambians.

However, Mr Chanda has raised concerns over the government’s decision to use the Zambia National Service (ZNS) to deliver mealie only to ShopRite, which is located in a few provinces of the country.

“While we appreciate the government’s efforts to bring the price of mealie down, we cannot help but wonder how the ZNS will deliver mealie to ShopRite only, which is in a few provinces in the country. This decision raises more questions than answers, and we are concerned about the implications of this move,” said Mr Chanda.

Mr Chanda went on to say that the ZNS deal appears to be a case of a government that is not serious about addressing the root causes of the mealie price hikes in the country.

He questioned why ShopRite, which is a supermarket chain owned by a multinational company, was chosen as the sole beneficiary of the ZNS deal.

“Zambia is a country of great potential, and we need a government that is serious about addressing the issues that are affecting our people. What we are seeing now is a government of jokers who are more interested in serving their own interests than those of the people they were elected to serve,” Mr Chanda added.

Mr Chanda also called on the government to be transparent about the ZNS deal and to provide answers to the many questions that have been raised by the public.

“We call on the government to be transparent about this deal and to provide answers to the many questions that have been raised by the public. This is not the time for secrecy and cloak-and-dagger operations. The people of Zambia deserve to know the truth,” he concluded.

The UPPZ leader’s statement comes at a time when many Zambians are still struggling to afford mealie, which is a staple food in the country.

While the government has made some strides in trying to reduce the price of mealie, many people are still skeptical about the effectiveness of the measures being implemented.