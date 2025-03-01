UPPZ LEADER ACCUSES UPND OF PLOTTING ELECTORAL MANIPULATION THROUGH CONSTITUENCY DELIMITATION



United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) leader Charles Chanda has blasted the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), accusing them of plotting to manipulate the upcoming constituency delimitation process for political gain.





Following President Hakainde Hichilema’s address to Parliament, where he announced plans to divide and delimit constituencies, Chanda expressed grave concerns, warning that the exercise risks being hijacked by the UPND to expand their parliamentary strongholds rather than genuinely enhance service delivery.





“This delimitation must not become a shameless ploy by the UPND to carve out seats in their strongholds while leaving opposition areas starved of representation,” Chanda charged. “We refuse to let this process be weaponized as a tool for electoral theft.”





He emphasized that many constituencies are indeed too large for effective governance, but stressed that the redrawing of electoral boundaries must be rooted in fairness not a backdoor strategy to tilt the 2026 elections.





“Let it be known if the UPND thinks they can manipulate this exercise to rig future elections, they are playing with fire,” Chanda warned. “This country will not sit idle while democracy is strangled for political expediency.”





Chanda called on all Members of Parliament both ruling and opposition to resist any attempts to distort the delimitation process, reminding them that constitutional amendments required for the changes must serve the Zambian people, not a single party’s grip on power.





As Parliament prepares for heated discussions, Chanda’s fierce remarks have set the stage for a brutal political showdown, with the battle lines clearly drawn between those seeking balanced representation and those accused of using the process as a calculated move to rig the electoral map.



