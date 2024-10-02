UPPZ Leader Calls for End to ‘Harassment’ of Former President Lungu

Lusaka-30.09.24-In a statement on Monday, Charles Chanda, leader of the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UppZ), has called on the UPND-led government to cease what he describes as the ongoing harassment of former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Chanda emphasized that the legal framework already allows for the removal of Lungu’s presidential immunity, ensuring that he can face justice in a court of law.

Chanda expressed concern over the government’s tactics, which he believes are an attempt to intimidate Lungu’s associates as a means to pressure the former president.

He warned that such actions could set a troubling precedent for future administrations, undermining the principles of justice and fair play in Zambia’s political landscape.

“We must uphold the rule of law and not resort to persecution, as this could create a dangerous environment for democracy in our country,” Chanda stated.

The UPPZ leader urged the government to respect due process, advocating for a fair legal approach that holds all individuals accountable, irrespective of their political stature.