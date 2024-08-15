UPPZ LEADER CALLS FOR ESTABLISHMENT OF DEDICATED FUND TO ASSIST FAMILIES OF FORMER PRESIDENTS



United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia-UPPZ leader Charles Chanda has proposed the establishment of a dedicated fund to assist families of former Heads of State with healthcare, education and basic living expenses.



The opposition leader says there is need for the government and future administrations to prioritize the welfare of the families of both living and deceased presidents.



Reacting to the passing of former first lady Maureen Mwanawasa, Mr. Chanda has underscored the importance of compassion and support for those who have served the nation at the highest level.



He has emphasized that regardless of political differences, the families of former presidents deserve respect and assistance.



Mr. Chanda has highlighted that caring for presidential families is not merely a political obligation but a profound act of humanity.



PN