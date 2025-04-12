UPPZ URGES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO HEAL ZAMBIA IN WAKE OF EDITH Nawakwi’s PASSING



The United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) party is calling on President Hakainde Hichilema to take the lead in uniting and healing the nation following the death of opposition political figure Edith Nawakwi.



In a statement, UPPZ leader Charles Chanda emphasized that Nawakwi’s passing should serve as a pivotal moment for political reconciliation.



During Nawakwi’s funeral service at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka, the FDD Lawyer-vice president, Chifumu Banda,SC remarked that she died feeling disheartened, citing perceived political persecution as a source of her sadness.



Chanda highlighted the unprecedented gathering of various political parties at Nawakwi’s funeral, stating that if they could come together to honor her memory, there is potential for meaningful dialogue moving forward.



He criticized the trend of political leaders delivering hopeful messages at funerals, only to return to divisive tactics shortly after.



The late Edith Nawakwi was a significant figure in Zambian politics, serving in various capacities throughout her career.



Her dedication to the country and its people has left a lasting legacy, and her funeral was attended by many, reflecting her influence.



Chanda urged all political stakeholders to prioritize dialogue and collaboration to foster a more peaceful Zambia.



He believes that the spirit of unity should be embraced not just during times of grief but as a continuous effort to build a stronger nation.



As the country mourns Nawakwi’s loss, the call for healing and unity resonates as an important message for the future of Zambian politics.