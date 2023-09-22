Uproar over Kenya first lady’s alleged crusader invite

A clip of US televangelist Benny Hinn saying he has been invited to Kenya for a state-sponsored prayer rally has been causing an uproar online.

In the video, which looks like it is from a service filmed about a month ago, the pastor says the invite comes from Kenya’s First Lady Rachel Ruto.

He says Mrs Ruto had flown over to Florida with the invitation for him to do a “nationwide, government-sponsored crusade”.

Mrs Ruto, who is currently in New York, has not commented on the alleged invite.

The revelation has angered some online who see it as a misuse of taxpayers money at a time when the cost of living has been going up.

“You don’t spend millions to invite pastors when the poor going through hardships are asking you to lower the prices of basic commodities,” one Kenyan tweeted – a reflection of many of the comments.