By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Uranium in Zambia

Uranium is extracted at the Lumwana Mine in Northwestern Province as a by-product of its Copperas gold mining operations.

In Kariba/Siavonga, a mine operation, the Muntanga Uranium Project consists of five main deposits: Muntanga, Dibwe, Dibwe East, Njame, and Gwabe.

Namibia leads the uranium production in Africa as of 2021, with an output of 5,400 metric tons.

Niger followed: the production stood at 2,642 metric tons in the country. Overall, Africa had the second-largest uranium production in the world that same year.

Utanium is a force for good and bad.

The tremendous energy from uranium’s natural radioactivity can be used in atomic bombs, such as the one that devastated the Japanese city of Hiroshima in 1945, during World War II.

But safe use of nuclear energy is widely used and efficient form of power generation.