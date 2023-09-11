Uranium price edges higher after Niger coup

Niger, a prominent player in the uranium industry, has raised the price of uranium dramatically, from €0.80 to €200 per kilogram.

This decision is a significant step towards securing fair compensation for the country’s uranium resources and aligning with global market rates.

It comes at a time when uranium demand is on the rise, with experts predicting potential upward price trends.

Niger’s decision has several benefits, including boosting its economic prospects, diversifying its economy away from a single commodity, and setting a compelling example for other resource-rich African nations to demand equitable compensation for their resources.

This move could also influence global uranium markets and impact international relations, especially with France, a major buyer of Niger’s uranium. Overall, Niger’s bold decision represents a seismic shift in the global resource market and underscores African nations’ determination to achieve fair compensation for their contributions to the global economy.