URBET ANGEL STRIPPED OF HIS DIPLOMATIC STATUS

Urbert Angel has been shamefully stripped of his diplomatic status by the President of Zimbabwe.

This is following an exposé by Al Jazeera linking him to a criminal #GoldMafia money laundering syndicate.

Urbert Angel is now running from the UK police and is rumoured to be planning to relocate permanently to Dubai – a safe haven for such people.

It is important to know that Al Jazeera is responsible for exposing European Diplomatic dealings in #Cyprus so this is not an Anti-Africa campaign.

Just search for Al Jazeera Cyprus passport Documentary and you will appreciate the great work Al Jazeera is doing to get rid of mafian money laundering networks in the world.

Don’t believe anyone who makes you think this is an anti-Black campaign – they are trying to play the race card to cover up their crime against humanity and the economy.

They are the reason why the poor keeps getting poorer and the rich keeps getting richer.

Urbert Angel is now on the run. I warned his Nigerian followers of the so called miracle money and they didn’t listen. Someday, all of you who received miracle money alert will be tracked by FBI and arrested for benefiting from proceeds of Crime. Continue receiving alert you don’t know the source. You will get into trouble soon.