URGENT STATEMENT: We are not Edgar Lungu’s proxies – Pittscon Zambia Limited
We have been alerted to a plethora of malicious messages arising from the recent judgement of the High Court in the matter of The Anti-Corruption Commission v Pittscon Zambia Limited and 7 Others suggesting that properties belonging to Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s proxies have been forfeited to the State.
We wish to categorically state that NEITHER Pittscon Zambia Limited NOR any of the of the interested parties in the matter has a PROXY relationship with Mr. Edgar Lungu regarding the issues that the High Court adjudicated on or any other matter.
We have forwarded the malicious allegations being peddled to our lawyers for possible legal redress.
Issued by Pittscon Zambia Limited
Directors: Mr. Peter Malao: Mr. Lucky Simbeye: Mr. Emmanuel Sipade Mugala.
