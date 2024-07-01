Uruguay’s Coach, Bielsa Suspended For Copa Match Against United States

CONMEBOL has suspended Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa for the team’s 2024 Copa América group stage finale against the United States.

The suspension is the result of Uruguay entering the pitch late for the start of their 5-0 victory over Bolívia on Thursday.

Copa América regulations state that “teams must strictly respect the schedule set for the start of the game,” and that “the coach of the team concerned shall in all cases be held responsible” for infractions.

The first violation results in a warning, while the second triggers a one-game suspension for the coach. The Uruguayan Football Association was also fined $15,000.

CONMEBOL has been cracking down on teams holding up game restarts during Copa América.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni and Chile coach Ricardo Gareca were both suspended earlier in the tournament for their teams’ late arrivals to the field.

Venezuela coach Fernando Batista is suspended for his team’s group stage finale against Jamaica on Sunday due to the same violation.

A draw against the United States on Monday in Kansas City, Missouri, would guarantee Uruguay a place in the knockout stage of Copa América as Group C winners.

The US is in a more precarious position after losing to Panama on Thursday. The Americans could advance to the knockout stage with any result, depending on what happens in the simultaneous Panama-Bolivia game.

They could fall short of advancing even with a win over Uruguay if Panama makes up the goal-difference tiebreaker in a victory over Bolivia.