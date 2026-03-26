Breaking News : US A-10 Warthog Accidentally Bombs Iraqi Army Base, Casu∆lties Reported





A US Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft mistakenly struck an Iraqi Army position during operations, resulting in multiple casu∆lties among Iraqi troops and raising serious concerns over coordination and targeting procedures between allied forces.





According to available reports, the incident occurred during a mission where US forces were conducting operations in support of regional security efforts. The A-10, a close air support platform designed to engage ground targets, unintentionally hit an Iraqi military base instead of its intended target. The strike led to both fat∆lities and inju₹ies among Iraqi soldiers, though the exact number of casualties has not been fully confirmed in all reports.





Initial information suggests the strike may have been the result of misidentification or coordination failure between US and Iraqi forces on the ground. Such incidents, commonly referred to as friendly fire, remain a persistent risk in complex operational environments where multiple forces operate in close proximity with overlapping areas of responsibility.





The Iraqi government has acknowledged the incident and is reportedly seeking clarification, while US officials have indicated that an investigation is underway to determine the precise cause of the error. Military protocols typically require strict target verification processes, especially in coalition environments, and any breakdown in these procedures is treated as a serious operational failure.





The A-10 Warthog, known for its precision strike capability and extensive use in close air support missions, has been widely deployed in Iraq and other conflict zones for decades. However, incidents like this highlight the inherent challenges of air-ground coordination, particularly in dynamic and fluid combat scenarios.





Further details are expected as both US and Iraqi authorities continue their investigations into the strike, including whether communication lapses, intelligence errors, or technical issues contributed to the misfire.



Source: Militarnyi