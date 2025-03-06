US administration has rejected a plan for the reconstruction of Gaza endorsed by Arab leader

The US administration has rejected a long-awaited plan for the reconstruction of Gaza endorsed by Arab leaders, saying President Trump stands by his own vision which includes expelling the territory’s Palestinian residents and transforming it into a “riviera” owned by the United States.

The postwar plan for the Gaza Strip, which was proposed by Egypt and calls for Hamas to cede power to an interim administration until a reformed Palestinian Authority can assume control, would allow its roughly 2 million Palestinians to remain, in contrast to Trump’s proposal.

Israel has ruled out any role for the Palestinian Authority in Gaza.

The $53 billion proposal by Arab nations calls for rebuilding Gaza by 2030. The first phase calls for starting the removal of unexploded ordnance and clearing more than 50 million tons of rubble left by Israel’s bombardment and military offensives.

“The current proposal does not address the reality that Gaza is currently uninhabitable and residents cannot humanely live in a territory covered in debris and unexploded ordnance,” National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said in a statement Tuesday night.

“President Trump stands by his vision to rebuild Gaza free from Hamas. We look forward to further talks to bring peace and prosperity to the region.”

The current ceasefire in Gaza, in place since January, remains in doubt after its first phase expired on Saturday. Israel has embraced what it says is an alternative US proposal to extend the cessation of hostilities and the release of hostages taken in Hamas’ attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which triggered the war.

Israel has blocked the entry of food, fuel, medicine and other supplies to Gaza to pressure Hamas to accept the agreement and has warned of additional consequences, raising fears of a return to fighting.

Speaking at the summit announcing the plan for Gaza’s future, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said there would be no “true peace” without the establishment of the Palestinian state.

Israel has vowed to maintain open-ended security control over both Gaza and the West Bank, which it captured in the 1967 Mideast war and which Palestinians want for their future state.