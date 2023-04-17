US ambassador and embassy staff in Sudan take shelter as fighting breaks out between militia troops and the army

The US ambassador and embassy staff in Sudan have been forced to take shelter as the country’s army and a powerful paramilitary group exchange gunfire in the capital Khartoum.

The fight broke out on Saturday, April 15, between the military and Rapid Support Forces militia.

The RSF said it has taken control of the presidential palace, the residence of army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Khartoum’s international airport, where there is continuous fighting leaving the country cut off.

There have also been reports of clashes in other cities in what is an apparent coup attempt by the militia, which claims that the army attacked it first.

Reports have emerged that Sudan’s air force is conducting strikes on paramilitary bases in Khartoum as the army aims to crack down on the RSF who it has labelled ‘rebels’.

John Godfrey, US ambassador to Sudan, tweeted: ‘I just arrived late last night in Khartoum and woke up to the deeply disturbing sounds of gunfire and fighting.

‘I am currently sheltering in place with the Embassy team, as Sudanese throughout Khartoum and elsewhere are doing.’

The British embassy in Sudan said ‘we advise all British nationals in Sudan to remain indoors’.

‘We are closely monitoring the situation in Khartoum and other parts of Sudan where there are ongoing military clashes.’

Russia’s embassy in the country also expressed concerned at the ‘escalation of violence’ and has urged a ceasefire.