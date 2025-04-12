“MAIZEGATE” EXPLODES



US Ambassador Drops Bombshell on Overpriced Maize Deal – AIPAC Demands Minister Suspensions, Full Probe.



Zambia has been rocked by a stunning revelation from the United States Ambassador, alleging that the government purchased maize from Tanzania at 48% above market value, despite receiving over $20 million in aid from the US to address the ongoing drought crisis.





In what is now being dubbed the “Maizegate Scandal,” civil society has erupted in fury, with the Acton Institute for Policy Analysis Centre (AIPAC) leading the charge for accountability.



“We are shocked and appalled. This raises serious concerns about how drought funds and donor support are being managed,” said Solomon Ngoma, Executive Director of AIPAC.





He issued a direct appeal to President Hakainde Hichilema, urging the immediate suspension of both the Minister and Permanent Secretary of Agriculture pending a full, independent investigation.



“Government silence raises more questions than answers,” Ngoma told reporters. “This cannot be ignored. Zambians deserve to know the truth.”



AIPAC’s statement warns that continued inaction could severely damage donor confidence, risk international support, and undermine public trust.





“Corruption is crippling Zambia. If we do not act decisively, we risk losing essential partnerships in a time of crisis,” Ngoma added.



He emphasized that institutions like the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) must be allowed to operate independently and without political interference to ensure accountability.



As the country faces escalating food insecurity and soaring mealie meal prices, the alleged maize scandal has triggered widespread public outrage.





Despite growing pressure, the government has remained silent, failing to respond to the Ambassador’s claims or the mounting demands for transparency.



Civil society, opposition leaders, and ordinary Zambians are now watching closely waiting to see whether President Hichilema will act swiftly, or allow the scandal to fester.





“This is a test of leadership,” Ngoma said. “The President must show the nation and our international partners that corruption will not be tolerated not now, not ever.”



April 12, 2025

By Edwin Daka

©️ KUMWESU