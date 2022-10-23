US ARMY WAR COLLEGE STUDENTS VISIT ZAMBIA MISSION IN NEW YORK

NEW YORK, 0ctober 23, 2022 – The Permanent Representative of Zambia to the United Nations, His Excellency, Dr Chola Milambo has informed the United States Army War College students who visited the Chancery that Zambia always treasures peace.

Thirteen United States Army War College students visited the Mission in New York and were welcomed by Dr Milambo.

Addressing the students who included Brigadier General Philemon Samatamba of Zambia, Dr Milambo said the country has always treasured peace and it was his plea to all countries to pursue diplomatic means to settle their differences.

The Permanent Representative said he was alive to the fact that the United States Army War College provides graduate level instructions of learning to both senior military officers and civilians for the purpose of preparing them for senior leadership assignments and responsibilities.

“The Government of the Republic of Zambia admires the robustness of this institution, which has the capacity to train Army Lieutenant Colonels and Colonels, through both on-campus and long-distance learning,” he said.

Dr Milambo expressed confidence that the students will apply themselves fully as future international leaders with the responsibility of strategic leadership.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Francis Kasempa, the Military Advisor at the Mission, made a presentation in which he highlighted the successes and challenges that Zambia has encountered in peace keeping operations.

