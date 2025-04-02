US-Based Copper Queens Players to Miss China Tournament

Lusaka, April 2, 2025



The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has confirmed that four key players of the Zambia Women’s National Team, popularly known as the Copper Queens, will not be traveling to China for the upcoming Yangchuan International Tournament.





FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga announced that captain Barbra Banda, Rachael Kundananji, Prisca Chilufya, and Grace Chanda all currently playing for clubs in the United States will be unavailable due to additional travel restrictions recently introduced by the new U.S. administration.





The decision was made after consultations with key stakeholders, including the Zambian mission in Washington and the players’ respective clubs Orlando Pride, where Banda, Chanda, and Chilufya play, and Bay FC, home to Kundananji.





“After working through the process instigated by recently introduced measures, it was decided that it is in the best interest of our players to skip this assignment,” Kamanga stated. “They will definitely be available for future matches, as they were in the last window when we played Malawi.”





FAZ has since called up replacements to ensure that the team remains competitive for the tournament. The Copper Queens will face Thailand in their opening match on April 5, with a win securing them a spot in the final on April 8 against either hosts China PR or Uzbekistan.





Kamanga emphasized FAZ’s commitment to preparing all Zambian teams for major competitions, particularly the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in July. “It is our desire to give all our teams the best possible preparations, just as we have done for the U-17 boys currently in Morocco for AFCON.”





The absence of the four U.S.-based stars is a significant setback for Zambia, given their crucial contributions to the team’s recent successes. However, the Copper Queens remain determined to put on a strong performance in China.



April 2, 2025

©️ KUMWESU