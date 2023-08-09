US claims Wagner is taking advantage of instability in Niger

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has stated that the Wagner mercenary group from Russia is exploiting the instability in Niger following the recent coup.

The junta has taken control of the country after the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum.

Although there are suggestions that the coup leaders sought assistance from Wagner, which is known to be active in neighboring Mali, Blinken clarified that he doesn’t believe Russia or Wagner initiated the coup.

Nevertheless, he expressed concern about the group potentially operating in the Sahel region.

Blinken mentioned that wherever Wagner has operated, it has brought about death, destruction, and exploitation, leading to increased insecurity.

“I think what happened, and what continues to happen in Niger was not instigated by Russia or by Wagner, but… they tried to take advantage of it.

“Every single place that this Wagner group has gone, death, destruction and exploitation have followed,” said Mr Blinken.

“Insecurity has gone up, not down”.

The US and France have military bases in Niger to counter jihadist groups. Wagner is present in several African countries, and despite its involvement in human rights abuses, Niger’s army is reportedly considering seeking their help.

Wagner’s influence has caused anti-France and pro-Russian sentiments in Niger, similar to neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso.

Niger’s junta refused to meet a delegation from West African regional bloc Ecowas, the African Union, and the UN, citing public anger over sanctions. Ecowas is now set to discuss further actions in response to the coup.