US congress has formally certified Donald Trump’s election victory

The U.S. Congress has formally certified Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s election victory.

The 2024 Electoral College results were validated during a Monday session presided over by Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost the November contest.

Trump captured the presidency with 312 electoral votes to Harris’s 226 — a total that was confirmed during the certification, marking the final step in the election process before Trump formally takes back the White House on Jan. 20.

A number of lawmakers aided in the count, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) and Reps. Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) and Joe Morelle (D-N.Y.). Vice President-elect JD Vance was also seated in the chamber during the count.

Republicans gave a standing ovation in the chamber when Harris announced Trump’s victory was now certified.

“Today I did what I have done my entire career,” she said.

“Today was obviously a very important day, and it was about what should be the norm and what the American people should be able to take for granted, which is that one of the most important pillars of our democracy is that there will be a peaceful transfer of power,” Harris told reporters at the Capitol.

“I do believe very strongly that American democracy is only as strong as our willingness to fight for it. Today, America’s democracy stood.”

In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump said “Congress certifies our great election victory today— a big moment in history. MAGA!”