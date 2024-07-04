US Democratic Lawmaker calls for Biden to step down as nominee

In a surprising move within the Democratic Party, Representative Lloyd Doggett of Texas has publicly called for President Joe Biden to withdraw as the Democratic nominee for president. This declaration marks the first time a prominent Democrat has made such a statement, citing concerns over Biden’s debate performance and his ability to effectively defend his achievements.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Representative Doggett expressed his reservations about Biden’s candidacy, emphasizing the need for a leader who can robustly advocate for their accomplishments. “My decision to make these strong reservations public is not done lightly,” Doggett remarked, while maintaining his respect for Biden’s achievements during his tenure.

“Recognizing that, unlike Trump, President Biden’s first commitment has always been to our country, not himself, I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw. I respectfully call on him to do so,” Doggett added, highlighting the gravity of his appeal.

Despite Doggett’s stance, senior Democratic leaders have reiterated their support for President Biden following the recent debate. The party remains steadfast in its backing of Biden’s presidency and his leadership during a tumultuous period in American politics.

The call for Biden to step down comes amid growing concerns within Democratic circles about the party’s prospects in upcoming elections and the need for a strong, unifying candidate. As the political landscape continues to evolve, Biden’s response to such calls will be closely watched by both allies and opponents alike.

The future of the Democratic nomination and the implications of Doggett’s statement are likely to spark further debate and reflection within the party as it prepares for the upcoming electoral challenges.