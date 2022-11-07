US DENIES ADVOCATING FOR SPECIAL RIGHTS FOR ANY PARTICULAR GROUPING IN ZAMBIA.

United States Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales has expressed concern with the narrative being created in Zambia that appears to equate homosexuality with sodomy.

Ambassador Gonzales says there is a difference between homosexuality and sodomy and is worried that the narrative being pushed in Zambia is clouding the reality of the scale of sexual abuse taking place in the country.

Responding to questions on LGBTQI+, AFRICOM, and the media in a video series dubbed “Ask Me Anything”, Ambassador Gonzales said there is certainly a challenge with sexual abuse which needs to be addressed.

He has encouraged the government and society to stand up against sexual abuse and assault of all types and has clarified that his government is not advocating for special rights for any particular grouping in the country.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gonzales has reiterated that the US government is not setting up a military base in Zambia as insinuated but an office of security cooperation