US drones reportedly scanning Gaza for hostages

US officials have said that surveillance drones from the US are flying over Gaza to assist in finding hostages who were taken when Hamas and Israel started fighting on October 7th.

According to two unnamed US officials, Reuters said that the drone flights have been happening for more than a week.

Two people who work for the US government said that there were flights, and they told this to a news station called CBS, which is partnered with the BBC.

Another report from the New York Times mentioned that the drones, called MQ-9 Reapers, are being used mostly in the southern part of Gaza, and they do not have any weapons.

Some of the flights have been seen on a public website called Flightradar24

The US military and other countries like the UK and Italy use MQ-9 Reaper drones in places like Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria.

Israel does not rely on other countries for drones and makes its own within the country.