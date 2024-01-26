US economy growing at a remarkably high rate

The economy in the US grew faster than expected at the end of last year because people and the government spent a lot of money.

The biggest economy in the world grew by 3. 3% from October to December, according to the Commerce Department.

That was a lot quicker than the 2% that many analysts thought would happen, but it was lower than the 4. 9% from the previous quarter.

In 2023, the economy got bigger by 2. 5% each year, compared to 1. 9% in 2022

The numbers show that the economy did better than expected this year, even though the US central bank raised interest rates and inflation slowed down.