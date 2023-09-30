US EMBASSY IN ZAMBIA FIRES 10 OF ITS STAFF FOR FRAUD, CORRUPTION AND MISCONDUCT

STATEMENT FROM U.S. EMBASSY ZAMBIA:

Corruption undermines public services, national cohesion, and economic development. No organization is immune. It is precisely because the United States is also challenged by the scourge of corruption that the U.S. Embassy takes such an active and robust role fighting corruption in Zambia. We know that only by tackling current corruption, among our own teams – sometimes even among our favorite colleagues – that we will succeed in eradicating this cancer from our societies.

Today, the U.S. Embassy fired ten of our staff members for fraud, misconduct, and corruption. Today’s actions double the number of American and Zambian staff whose employment has been terminated by the U.S. Government over the past 18 months for fraud or corrupt practices.

We urge all institutions – public or private – to join us in enforcing tangible accountability to end corruption.