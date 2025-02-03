US EMBASSY URGES AMERICANS TO IMMEDIATELY LEAVE DR CONGO

USA Warning in Kinshasa



Travel Advisory Level 4-Do not Travel



Security Alert: Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo



Location: Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) 3 February 2025



Event: The U.S. Embassy in Kinshasa is further reducing the number of U.S. personnel working in the Embassy.



The Embassy advises U.S. citizens in the DRC to depart immediately via commercial means.



Due to the security situation in Kinshasa, the U.S. Embassy will not be conducting any visa interviews and will not be able to offer routine services for U.S. citizens.



Make sure that your and your family’s travel documents are in order and essential items are packed in bags that you can easily carry. We understand that border crossings remain open for transit and many flights are departing from N’Djili Airport in Kinshasa.



If you need emergency assistance, please contact the Consular Section at the phone numbers below.



Actions to Take:



Review your personal security plans and ensure your family has enough food and water should you need to stay home for several days.

Have essential items (clothing, medications, travel documents) packed in a bag that you can carry.



Have a personal emergency action plan that does not rely on U.S. government assistance.



Take advantage of commercial transportation options, should you wish to depart the area.



Avoid crowds and demonstrations.



Be aware of your surroundings.



Monitor local media for updates.

Keep a low profile.

Assistance:



S. Embassy Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 310 Avenue des Aviateurs, Kinshasa/Gombe, +243 81-556-0151/0152 or +243-972-616-193 (after hours and weekends).



The Embassy maintains a list of local resources for emergencies on our website.

Contact us at: ACSKinshasa@state.gov

https://cd.usembassy.gov/

State Department – Consular Affairs +1 888-407-4747 or +1 202-501-4444

Democratic Republic of Congo Country Information

Enroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates.

