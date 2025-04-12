US envoy Witkoff holds talks with Putin as Trump urges Russia to “get moving”

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on Friday, April 11 as part of renewed efforts to broker peace in the ongoing war in Ukraine. The high-profile meeting took place in the city’s presidential library and was broadcast on Russian state television.

Video footage released earlier by Izvestia showed Witkoff arriving at the venue alongside Kirill Dmitriev, Putin’s investment envoy. This meeting marks the third time the two officials have met in 2025, signaling the growing importance of Witkoff in the evolving U.S.-Russia diplomatic channel.

The latest discussions come as negotiations on a full ceasefire in Ukraine remain stalled. Moscow and Washington appear to be at odds over the conditions for halting hostilities. Despite this, Trump has publicly pushed for faster progress, warning of possible secondary sanctions against countries purchasing Russian oil if Moscow delays peace efforts.

“Russia has to get moving. Too many people (are) DYING, thousands a week, in a terrible and senseless war — a war that should have never happened, and wouldn’t have happened if I were President!”

While Putin has expressed willingness to consider a ceasefire, he insists that core issues—such as Ukraine’s NATO aspirations and the status of disputed regions—must be addressed first. Russia is demanding: A ban on Ukraine joining NATO, A reduction in the size of Ukraine’s military, Recognition of Russian control over four contested Ukrainian regions.

Despite controlling less than 20% of Ukraine’s territory, Russia continues to advance on the battlefield and sees itself as negotiating from a position of strength. Kyiv, however, has rejected Moscow’s terms, calling them tantamount to surrender.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that a potential face-to-face meeting between Trump and Putin was discussed. While the two leaders have spoken by phone since Trump’s return to the White House in January, they have not yet met in person.

Peskov tempered expectations, stating that the Witkoff-Putin meeting was “not momentous” and no major breakthroughs were anticipated. He said the visit was a platform for Moscow to voice its concerns — particularly about alleged mutual strikes on energy infrastructure.

Witkoff’s trip comes amid rising tensions between the U.S. and two of Russia’s key allies — Iran and China. The U.S. is confronting Iran over its nuclear program and is locked in an escalating trade dispute with Beijing. These broader tensions are casting a shadow over U.S.-Russia diplomacy.

Witkoff is scheduled to visit Oman on Saturday for talks with Iranian officials. President Trump has threatened military action against Tehran if a new nuclear deal is not reached. Russia has offered to mediate in those negotiations.

Meanwhile, officials from both the U.S. and Russia noted progress in restoring diplomatic ties during talks in Istanbul on Thursday, including steps to normalize embassy operations.