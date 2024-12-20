US GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN LOOMS AS TRUMP-BACKED BILL FAILS TO PASS HOUSE

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN LOOMS AS TRUMP-BACKED BILL FAILS TO PASS HOUSE



The United States government is a day away from running out of money as Congress scrambles to come up with a short-term funding plan.





On Thursday night, a revised spending plan by Republicans that would have averted a government shutdown failed to clear the House.





It needed a two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives to pass and failed to reach that requirement. Thirty-eight Republicans broke ranks and voted against the bill, alongside most Democrats.





President-elect Donald Trump had thwarted a previous funding deal that Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson had struck with Democrats.



Trump’s denouncement of that bipartisan deal followed heavy criticism of the measure by tech billionaire Elon Musk.





The Trump-approved replacement bill would have tied government funding to a two-year suspension of the federal debt limit, which determines how much the government can borrow to pay its bills. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the top Democrat in the chamber, called the proposal “laughable”.





Speaker Johnson must now head back to the drawing board, with just hours left on the clock.



Johnson and House Republicans introduced the streamlined legislation on Thursday, which then failed in a vote that evening. It’s not clear what they will do next.





Lawmakers are not expected to vote again on Thursday, meaning they’ll return on Friday morning with less than 24 hours on the clock until a potential shutdown.



But it’s clear the partisan blame game is in full swing. After the Thursday bill was shot down, Johnson told reporters it was “very disappointing” that almost every House Democrat had voted against it.





“It is, I think, really irresponsible for us to risk a shutdown over these issues on things that they have already agreed upon,” he said.



Johnson will likely need Democratic support, especially as divisions inside his own party over the bill became clear this week.





But Democrats are unlikely to help Johnson with support for a revamped funding bill, blaming him for breaking their bipartisan agreement.



“You break the bipartisan agreement, you own the consequences that follow,” Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries posted on X, which is owned by Musk.





And others seemed to taunt Republicans for seeming to take their direction from the unelected Mr Musk.



On the House floor on Thursday, Connecticut Representative Rosa DeLauro – the top Democratic appropriator in the House – called the billionaire “President Musk”, to laughter from fellow Democrats.





“President Musk said ‘don’t do it, shut the government down,'” she said.



Still, Johnson needs to find a way to win over Democrats in order to pass a spending bill, especially when pent-up anger within his own caucus is set to boil over.





Time is also of the essence. These negotiations usually take weeks. [BBC News]