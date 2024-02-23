US imposes more than 500 additional sanctions on Russia

The US has added over 500 new punishments against Russia for going into Ukraine and for the death of Alexei Navalny.

President Joe Biden said that the sanctions are aimed at people involved in Navalny’s imprisonment and Russia’s military operations.

Almost 100 companies or people will not be allowed to send goods to other countries.

The EU made rules to punish Russia, so Russia stopped EU officials from coming into the country.

It’s not known how the sanctions will affect Russia’s economy.

President Biden said that the sanctions will make sure that Putin pays a higher price for his actions outside of Russia and for how he treats people in his own country.

The penalties come a week after Navalny died in a jail in the Arctic Circle. Mr Biden said he is sure that the Russian president is responsible.

The penalties are happening right before the second anniversary of Russia’s complete invasion of Ukraine.

“Two years ago, he attempted to completely destroy Ukraine. ” Mr Biden said that if Putin is not held accountable for his actions, he will continue causing harm.

On Friday, the EU said it will punish almost 200 companies and individuals for helping Russia get weapons or for being involved in kidnapping Ukrainian children. Russia denies these accusations.

10 Russian companies and people were involved in helping North Korea ship weapons to Russia. This included North Korea’s defense minister.

The EU has put the names of over 2,000 people on a list since the war began.

Russia’s foreign ministry said they have added more EU officials and politicians to a list of people who are not allowed to come into Russia.

“The European Union keeps trying to pressure Russia with restrictions, but it’s not working,” a statement said.