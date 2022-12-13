US IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON ZIMBABWE PRESIDENT’S SON

The US has imposed financial sanctions on four Zimbabweans, including the son of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

It accuses Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior of being linked to the businessman, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, who is already under US sanctions for alleged corruption.

The Treasury Department says over the last five years, Mr Tagwirei has used a combination of opaque business dealings and his ongoing relationship with the president to grow his business empire dramatically and rake in millions of dollars.

Source: BBC Africa