US issues global notice over potential violence against LGBTQ2S+ group

The US State Department issued a warning about possible attacks on LGBTQ2S+ people and events by terrorist groups. The warning applies to all countries.

The government says Americans living abroad should be extra careful because of the possibility of terrorist attacks or violence against them.

The warning comes two weeks before LGBTQ2S+ Pride Month starts in the United States.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said that people in the LGBTQ2S+ community still deal with unfair treatment and prejudice.