US lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene tells UK reporter to ‘go back to your country’ 

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, has triggered controversy after asking a British reporter from Sky News, “Why don’t you go back to your country?”

The confrontation started when the journalist attempted to ask questions about Signal group chat that leaked military plans to strike Houthi targets.

As the reporter asked her the question, Greene became visibly frustrated and responded, “We don’t give a crap about your opinion and your reporting. Why don’t you go back to your country?”

She pointed at the journalist, who identified herself as being from the United Kingdom.

She went on questioning the reporter’s interest in the US and its national security. “You should care about your own borders. Let me tell you something, do you care about people from your country?” Greene asked the reporter.

The Georgia representative then made an unsettling comment, saying, “What about all the women that are raped by migrants, do you care?”

It is not the first time Greene had made such comments. In 2022, she directed similar remarks towards British journalist Siobhan Kennedy from Channel 4. However, this confrontation with the Sky News reporter drew significant attention, especially as C-SPAN cameras captured the exchange.

HOLY CRAP! Majorie Taylor Greene just DEMOLISHED a foreign fake news reporter



“We don’t give a CRAP about your opinion or your reporting.



Why don’t you go back to your own country where you have a MAJOR migrant problem?” 🍿😁🇺🇸 SHARE! pic.twitter.com/0FCfLjN4YC — Whiplash347 (@Whiplash437) March 28, 2025

In order to shift focus from the debate, Greene called an American journalist who attempted to turn the discussion back to the British reporter’s question.

“I’m not answering her question because I don’t care about her network,” Greene said, refusing to answer on the Signal chat.

Instead, she shifted the focus to US military security and Trump’s approach to border control.

“You want to know about complete disregard for operational security? You should talk about the Biden administration how they ripped our borders open to terrorists, cartels, child sex trafficking, human trafficking, and drug trafficking across our borders for four years,” Greene said.