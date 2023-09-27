US pauses aid to Gabon in wake of coup

The US is halting its aid to Gabon following last month’s coup.

“We are pausing certain foreign assistance programs that benefit the government of Gabon while we evaluate the unconstitutional intervention by members of the country’s military,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The temporary measure was in line with actions taken by the regional Central African bloc, the African Union (AU) and other global partners following the coup, the statement said. Gabon’s membership of the Economic Community of Central African States (Eccas) and the AU was suspended following the coup.

The decision to suspend aid to Gabon will remain “while we review the facts on the ground”, the state department said.

However, it noted that operational activities in the country were continuing, including diplomatic and consular operations to support US citizens.

On 30 August, Gabonese military leaders overthrew President Ali Bongo just after he was declared the winner of an election.

He had been in power since 2009, succeeding his father, Omar Bongo, who first became president in 1967.

A new prime minister appointed by the junta told the BBC earlier this month that the country would hold fresh elections within the next two years.