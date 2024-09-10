US PLEDGES DEEPER DEFENCE COOPERATION WITH ZNS



The newly appointed United States Defence Attaché Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Yan has expressed commitment to strengthening military relations with Zambia National Service (ZNS) by exploring new avenues for enhanced cooperation.



Lt Col Yan said his office will work closely with the ZNS to identify strategic areas for enhancement to enable the Institution effectively respond to national security needs as and when need arises.



Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on the ZNS Commander, Lieutenant General (Eng) Maliti Solochi II at ZNS Headquarters on Friday last week, Lt Col Yan emphasized the importance of enhancing the military capabilities of ZNS officers through ongoing training and capacity-building initiatives.



He reiterated his commitment to fortifying the longstanding partnership between the US and Zambia’s Defence forces.



“I am looking forward to elevating our bilateral relations, delivering benefits to our people and forging enduring friendships over the next three years,” Lt Col Yan said.



He further alluded that his office will remain committed to providing critical support to ZNS to enable the Institution to Mordenise its activities, boost capacity, and efficiently fulfil its mandate.



And in his welcoming remarks, Lt Gen Solochi hailed the warm relationship between Zambia and the US, pointing to the successful training of numerous Zambian officers in the US as a testament to their cooperation.



The ZNS Commander further cited the solid bond that the two countries share in the area of military training, stating that DA’s visit reaffirmed the already existing military cooperation between the two countries.



Lt Gen Solochi expressed ZNS’s deep gratitude to the US, citing benefits from PEPFAR programs, including the construction of vital health facilities.



“America has been a steadfast partner to Zambia and the ZNS, providing substantial assistance through PEPFAR, including hospitals and large shipments of medicines,” he said.



The Commander committed to working in tandem with the new Defence Attaché to advance shared interests and deepen US-Zambia Defence cooperation.



ZNS