PASSION CRIME: US Police Arrest Zimbabwean Man In Texas For Beating His Zambian Lover

A Zimbabwean man in the USA has been arrested by Dallas Police for allegedly beating his Zambian lover.

Tafadzwa Chidyausiku is said to have launched a myriad of Floyd Mayweather styled uppercuts into the face of his defenseless lover causing her to bleed profusely.

The woman has been identified as Ilinanga Queenie Isilabo. Records show that the lop-sided boxing affair was staged at a popular African drinking spot, presumably after the duo had sipped on some tequila.

While Ilinanga is on the road to recovery after the incident on August 12, 2022, her lover may be in for a long haul.

Police have charged the Texas-based Tafadzwa with aggravated assault for causing serious bodily injury which is a second degree felony and may attract a prison sentence of anywhere between two to 20 years if found guilty.

Tafadzwa is being held in custody after policy established he had another warrant of arrest on his head.

The gentleman could be free to roam the streets should his warrant be cleared and his police bond amount pegged at $100, 000 be met until the jury makes the determination of his life threatening action.