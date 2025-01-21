US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP PARDONS NEARLY 1,600 CAPITAL RIOT DEFENDANTS AS HE SIGNS FIRST ORDERS OF PRESIDENCY





(BBC) As recently as just a few days ago there was some question as to whether President Donald Trump would release all of the Capitol rioters.



His Vice-President JD Vance suggested some of the most violent people in the crowd on 6 January 2021 might not get clemency.





But he’s now gone for the maximalist option, freeing even those who violently assaulted police officers, smashed windows or tore through Congressional offices.





There are pardons for all of the nearly 1,600 rioters who’ve been convicted or arrested so far. The only exceptions are 14 of the ringleaders – members of the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers who received the longest sentences. They will get commutations, meaning their records won’t be expunged, but they will still go free.





Many are expected to be released within hours. There’s already a party being planned in Miami for the Proud Boys leader, Enrique Tarrio.





It’s a move that appeals to his base – though most of his opponents will find the release of violent rioters abhorrent.