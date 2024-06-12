US President Joe Biden appeared to freeze for a minute at a White House event.

During the lively music and dance event at a White House Juneteenth concert on Monday evening, Joe Biden seemed to momentarily freeze , as he was flanked by Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and others who danced to the energetic band at the event held ahead of next week’s national holiday.

As the Commander-in-Chief appeared to stand almost completely still, Philonise Floyd noticed Biden’s pause and wrapped his arm over him as if to offer support.



Floyd managed to elicit a response when he raised his fist for a ‘fist bump’, which the president reciprocated. This incident comes amidst allegations of Biden also exhibiting cognitive decline, adding to a series of concerning occurrences at recent public events.

Watch the video below