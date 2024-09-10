US Presidential Election: Megan Thee Stallion Has A word For People Who Do Not Want To Vote

Megan Thee Stallion is unhappy about some people trying to abstain from voting in the upcoming US presidential elections. She believes those who desire more from the government must participate in the electoral process.

“…I don’t like it when I see people saying, ‘I’m not voting…What the f*** are you talking about? You’re going to complain about what you don’t like but you’re not going to help the cause?” she said in a recent interview with Billboard.

The Boa singer also touched on the political atmosphere in the country and why she has endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris over Republican, Donald Trump.

“To be alive in a lifetime where a Black woman or a woman at all could be the president, I feel so blessed. This is what the future is about.”

“We really about to get a strong, Black female in there…I feel like America needed a woman to come in here and put a woman’s touch on it. It’s been going a little crazy lately, and we need somebody to put their foot down. I feel like Kamala, she gon’ do that,” Megan stated.

“Now we just got to get out there and go vote…“I think that’s very irresponsible because if you don’t like what Trump has going on, why even aid in him being the President again?,” she added in reference to those who do not want to take parting the voting process.

Megan Thee Stallion performed some of her hit songs when she showed up at a Kamala Harris rally in August this year, and urged the electorate to vote for Ms Harris to become the country’s first female President.

On Wednesday, September 11, Megan, who has been nominated in five award categories, will host this year’s MTV VMA Awards at the UBS Arena in New York.

Last week, the celebrated performer partially blew the cover of a man, who fans suspect could be her new boyfriend, when she posted a TikTok video.

The now-deleted video showed Meghan lying in bed with the Chicago Bulls star, as they both took part in the “most likely challenge, couple’s edition,” taking turns to answer various questions.