US rapper Travis Scott has been arrested after f!ght with bodyguard at Paris hotel

US rapper, Travis Scott has been arrested in Paris, France, after an altercation with his bodyguard at the George V hotel.

Police arrested Scott, 33, after a security guard had tried to break up a fight between the rapper and his bodyguard, French prosecutors said, adding a criminal investigation had been opened.

Several French media had reported that Scott was drunk early Friday morning.

Scott was seen attending the Olympics men’s basketball semi-finals on Thursday evening.

The music star, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was arrested in Miami Beach in June for trespassing and disorderly intoxication, local police said at the time.

Travis Scott is a successful American musician. His album “Utopia” was a nominee for Best Rap Album at this year’s Grammy Awards.

