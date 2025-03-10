US READY TO PARTNER IN CRITICAL MENERALS WITH DRC IN EXCHANGE OF SECURITY AGAINST M23



The US is open to a critical minerals partnership with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after a Congolese senator proposed a minerals-for-security deal.





The DRC, rich in cobalt, lithium, and uranium, has been battling M23 rebels who have seized significant territory this year. While Kinshasa has not publicly outlined a formal proposal, government officials have emphasized their intent to diversify international partnerships.





A planned meeting with U.S. lawmakers was canceled, but discussions are ongoing. With Congo’s mineral sector largely dominated by China, the U.S. sees strategic interest, though experts note challenges due to the absence of American state-owned mining companies.