US real estate billionaire to explore the Titanic

Ohio tycoon Larry Connor and Patrick Lahey, co-founder of Triton Submarines, are planning a deep-sea submersible expedition to explore the Titanic wreck.

They intend to dive to approximately 3,800 meters (12,467 feet) in the North Atlantic Ocean using the Triton 4000/2 Abyssal Explorer.

This venture comes after the tragic implosion of OceanGate’s Titan submersible last year, which killed five people on a similar mission.

The new expedition will only proceed once the submersible is fully certified by a marine organization, and no timeline has been set.

Connor aims to demonstrate the beauty and transformative power of the ocean when explored safely.

The duo hopes this mission will restore confidence in the private submersible industry, which has struggled since the Titan disaster.

Both Connor and Lahey have previous deep-sea exploration experience, having reached the Challenger Deep in 2021. Triton Submarines has yet to comment on the planned Titanic expedition.