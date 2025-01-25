US Republicans Seek Third Term for Trump, Echoing ZANU PF’s Playbook for Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe MP Claims US Is Copying Its Third-Term Playbook for President Trump

A former Zimbabwean minister has stirred the pot by claiming the United States is following Zimbabwe’s political lead. This comes after a Republican congressman proposed a constitutional amendment to allow former President Donald Trump to run for a third term. Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU PF party is pushing for a similar move to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure.

Energy Mutodi, a ZANU PF MP and former Deputy Minister of Information, took to social media to highlight the parallels between Zimbabwe and the United States.

“Zimbabwe Leads, Others Follow”

Mutodi wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Several media houses report that US House Rep Andy Ogles has introduced a motion to amend the Constitution allowing US President Donald Trump to seek a third term. Zimbabwe leads, others follow. It might be the right time for PLC to benchmark the US Constitutional system.”

Several media houses report that US House Rep Andy Ogels has introduced motion to amend the Constitution allowing US President Donald Trump to seek a Third Term. Zimbabwe leads, others follow. It might be the right time for PLC to benchmark the US Constitutional system. pic.twitter.com/Qk8ShPSE07 — Dr Energy Mutodi (@energymutodi) January 24, 2025

Mutodi, who represents Bikita West, is also behind a draft motion to amend Zimbabwe’s constitution to extend presidential term limits. This would allow President Mnangagwa to run for a third term.

He confirmed the draft motion circulating online is authentic, calling it a “work in progress.”

“Due process will be followed in accordance with the Standing Rules and Orders and the Constitution of Zimbabwe, leading to a properly approved motion,” Mutodi said.

US Republicans Push for Trump’s Third Term

In the US, Republican Congressman Andy Ogles of Tennessee introduced a resolution to amend the 22nd Amendment, which limits presidents to two terms. Ogles argued Trump deserves more time to “reverse the nation’s decay.”

“Trump has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal,” Ogles said in a statement.

He added:

“It is imperative that we provide President Trump with every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration. He is dedicated to restoring the republic and saving our country, and we, as legislators and as states, must do everything in our power to support him.”

Ogles’ proposal came just three days after Trump was sworn in for a second, non-consecutive term.

Obama Still Barred, But Trump Could Run Again

Interestingly, the proposed amendment would still bar former President Barack Obama from running again. The language states:

“No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms.”

This means Obama, who served two consecutive terms, would remain ineligible, while Trump could potentially run for a third term if the amendment passes.

The political parallels between Zimbabwe and the US have sparked global interest, with both nations grappling with constitutional amendments to extend presidential term limits.

Whether these moves succeed remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the debate over third terms is far from over.