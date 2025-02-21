US sanctions two individuals and two entities linked to “violence and human rights abuses” in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The United States government on Thursday sanctioned two individuals and two entities linked to “violence and human rights abuses” in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.





The sanction by the U.S. Treasury Department names James Kabarebe, Rwanda’s minister of state for regional integration, Lawrence Kanyuka Kingston, the Congo River Alliance spokesperson and the M23 rebel group.





The two entities include companies of Kanyuka Kingston — Kingston Fresh and Kingston Holding.



The statement said that the action taken by the United States “underscores the need for Rwanda to return to negotiations under the Angola-led Luanda Process to achieve a resolution to the conflict in eastern DRC.”





It also urged Rwandan leaders to end their support for the M23 fighters and withdraw all Rwandan Defense Force troops from DRC.



“We call on Rwanda to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC. We also urge the Governments of Rwanda and the DRC to hold accountable those responsible for human rights violations and abuses,” the statement said.





Rwanda has repeatedly denied accusations by the DRC, the United Nations and Western powers that it supports the M23 rebel group by providing arms and sending its troops. Kigali says it is defending itself against the threat from a Hutu armed group with ties to the perpetrators of the 1994 Rwandan genocide, an allegation the DRC rejects.





The statement said the conflict in the DRC harms “economic development and dissuades U.S. businesses from investing in both Rwanda and the DRC—a loss for the region and the American people.”





At the time of filing this report, neither sanctioned individuals nor the two entities have commented on the sanctions.



Some information for this report came from Reuters.