US Secretary of State Marco Rubio orders halt  all U.S. foreign aid



Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered an immediate stop to the flow of almost all U.S. foreign assistance Friday pending a review, according to an internal State Department cable obtained by NBC News.



The directive sent to all consular and diplomatic posts follows President Donald Trump’s executive order Monday pausing new obligations and disbursements of foreign aid pending reviews “for programmatic efficiency and consistency” with U.S. foreign policy, within 90 days of the order.

The memo stipulates that U.S. departments, agencies and entities “shall not provide foreign assistance funded by or through the Department and USAID without the Secretary of State’s authorization or the authorization of his designee.”

Rubio issued a waiver for foreign military financing for both Israel and Egypt, but no other countries were specifically mentioned in the cable. Rubio spoke with both his Israeli and Egyptian counterparts Thursday ahead of the directive.





A waiver was also approved for “emergency food assistance and administrative expenses, including salaries, necessary to administer such assistance.” The salaries of U.S. direct-hire employees and locally employed staff also received a waiver on a “temporary basis.”

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Israel and Egypt are among the top recipients of U.S. foreign aid. Israel receives roughly $3.3 billion annually in U.S. assistance. Egypt receives about $1.5 billion each year.





Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire deal this month after 15 months of war that has killed thousands of people in the Gaza Strip and left uncertainty around the future of hostages held captive by Hamas.





It is not immediately clear if Rubio’s directive will hold up under U.S. law.

“To impound these funds would be unconstitutional. Absolutely,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Friday in response to the announced freeze.