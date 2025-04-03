US Senate votes to terminate Canada tariff

The US Senate has narrowly voted to approve a bill that would block Trump’s previously announced 25% tariff on Canada from going into effect.

The bill passed the Republican-controlled Senate by a vote of 51 to 48. Four Republicans crossed party lines to support the Democrat-sponsored bill.

Analysts say it is extremely unlikely to be taken up by the House of Representatives, which is also controlled by Trump’s party. Even if it were to pass the House, Trump could veto the bill.

Susan Collins, a Republican Senator from Maine who was among those to vote for the bill, warned recently: “The tariffs on Canada would be detrimental to many Maine families and our local economies.”

The other Republicans who supported it were Rand Paul of Kentucky, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Earlier today, Trump took to social media to call on the Republicans to “fight the Democrats wild and flagrant push to not penalize Canada”.

Senator Tim Kaine, the Virginia Democrat who sponsored the bill, wrote in the Washington Post last week that the law Trump is invoked for his tariffs – the National Emergencies Act of 1976 – includes a provision that allows any senator “to force a vote to block emergency powers being abused by the president”.

US-Canada trade is heavily intertwined, and economists have warned of dire consequences if Canada retaliates and a trade war with a close ally unfolds.

The rare rebuke of Trump by Republicans in Washington DC may be symbolic, but it offers a sharp contrast to his White House speech hours ago to proclaim today “liberation day”.