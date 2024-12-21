US Senator Rand Paul has endorsed Elon Musk as the next Speaker of the House

United States Senator representing the state of Kentucky, Rand Paul, has endorsed Elon Musk as the next Speaker of the House.

Senator Paul made this known in a statement on his official X account on Thursday December 19,saying the speaker of the House does not need to be a Congress member

“The Speaker of the House need not be a member of Congress.

“Nothing would disrupt the swamp more than electing Elon Musk . . . think about it . . . nothing’s impossible. (not to mention the joy at seeing the collective establishment, aka ‘uniparty,’ lose their ever-lovin’ minds),” he said.

Rand’s comment comes amid House Speaker Mike Johnson, facing backlash from his party, the Republican party for his handling of an end-of-the-year spending deal.

A Tuesday measure compiled by the Democrats but backed by Speaker Johnson would have funded the government through March 14, featuring over $100 billion in disaster relief and $10 billion in economic assistance for farmers.

The bill also included health care reforms and methods to address transparency in live event ticketing but President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance condemned the plan in a joint statement Wednesday, saying the “most foolish and inept thing” ever done by Republicans in Congress “was allowing our country to hit the debt ceiling in 2025.”

On his part, Elon Musk, who will co-lead Trump’s incoming administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), also slammed the proposed spending bill.

Musk wrote on X Wednesday that any lawmaker in support of the “outrageous” bill should be “voted out in 2 years.”

“This bill should not pass,” Musk wrote in a separate post.

Following the rebuttal from Musk, Speaker Johnson’s team is now discussing a backup spending plan that will be acceptable to Trump’s MAGA Fan base ahead of Friday’s deadline to prevent a government shutdown.