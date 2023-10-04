US SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE OUSTED OUT

Republican Kevin McCarthy has been forced out as Speaker of the US House of Representatives after a vote by lawmakers.

Lawmakers debated the leadership challenge, and voted 216 to 210 to oust him.

McCarthy is the first Speaker in US history ever to be removed in this way after a motion to vacate.

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz filed a formal motion on Monday to eject him, after months of infighting between McCarthy and his party’s right wing.

All 208 Democrats present voted to remove McCarthy, along with eight Republicans