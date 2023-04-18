US talks to Sudan rival generals as nearly 200 dead

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken to Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo amid fighting between the two forces.

Around 185 people have been killed since fighting broke out on Saturday.

Mr Blinken tweeted that he underscored the urgent need for a ceasefire and stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of diplomatic personnel and aid workers.

The RSF has acknowledged the phone call with Mr Blinken on its social media page but has given no firm commitment to end the hostilities.

A second three-hour ceasefire on Monday night was barely honoured, with both sides blaming each other for the breach.

An EU diplomat was assaulted in his official residence, while the UN said its agencies, warehouses and guest houses were shot at and looted.

Some civilian homes have also been broken into and the residents were assaulted, but RSF denies involvement.

The two military leaders disagree on Sudan’s future, including the integration of RSF into the national army.