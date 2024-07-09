US troops have completed a withdrawal from their base in Niger’s capital of Niamey and will fully depart from Agadez in the north before a September 15 deadline set by the country’s military rulers, both countries announced.

After a July 2023 coup, Niger’s military leaders scrapped a military cooperation deal with Washington in March.

The United States had around 650 soldiers in Niger as part of anti-jihadist missions in several Sahel nations of West Africa, including a major drone base near Agadez.

“The defence ministry of Niger and the US Defence Department announces that the withdrawal of American forces and equipment from the Niamey base 101 is now completed,” the two countries said in a statement on Sunday night July 7.

A final flight carrying US troops was due to leave Niamey late Sunday.

The US presence had stood at around 950 troops, and 766 soldiers have left Niger since the military ordered their departure, AFP learned at a ceremony at the base attended by Niger’s army chief of staff Maman Sani Kiaou and US General Kenneth Ekman.

“American forces are now going to focus on quitting Airbase 201 in Agadez,” the statement said, insisting that the withdrawal would be completed by September 15 as planned.

Niger had already ordered the withdrawal of troops from France, the former colonial power, and has strengthened ties with Russia which has provided instructors and equipment.

Also over the weekend, Germany’s defence ministry also said it would end operations at its airbase in Niger by August 31 following the breakdown of talks with military leaders.