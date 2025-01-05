US Vice President-elect J.D. Vance hospitalized for ‘minor surgery’

Vice President-elect J.D. Vance was in the hospital on Friday, Fox News reported.

“Fox has learned that Vice President-elect JD Vance went to George Washington Hospital this afternoon for a planned minor surgery,” reported Chad Pergram on X. “Vance spokesman: ‘The Vice President-elect is having long-planned, minor sinus surgery and will be back at work tomorrow.’ Vance remains a senator for the time being. He was on CapHill earlier today as VP Harris swore-in new senators.”

Further details of Vance’s sinus procedure weren’t immediately released.

This comes amid an eventful and action-packed day that saw House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) reappointed to the gavel after Trump intervened to lobby a pair of congressmen who voted against him in the first round.

Nor is this the only medical event that unfolded in Washington, D.C. on Friday. Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) was injured falling down the stairs shortly after the speaker vote. Police on the scene told reporters that Foxx was conscious and okay.